Cebu’s Henry Kristoffer Suico to suit up for Ateneo Blue Eaglets in UAAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano high school basketball prospect Henry Kristoffer Suico officially announced that he’s suiting up for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

The Mandaue City native who played the majority of his young basketball career with the Ateneo’s sister school, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, announced his new basketball chapter earlier this week through a social media post.

“Me and my family are happy to publicly announce my commitment to play for the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles. First of all I want to thank God, without him I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” said Suico.

“I not only write this message to announce my commitment but to also thank the Ateneo de Cebu community, my home for 8 years. Words can’t actually express how grateful I am to you guys,that is why by far this has been the hardest letter I’ve written. I want to express my gratitude to you guys by saying thank you.”

Suico thanked his coaches in Rommel Rasmo, Gio Laguyo, Lucky Ecarma, Toton Tundag, Helben Regodon,Eyu Abellanosa,Francis Aquico,Neil Buot,Popoy Navarro and Dr. Rhoel Dejano for molding him into a top-caliber cager in his eight-year journey with them.

READ MORE: Coach Rasmo’s advice to his UAAP-bound players: Finish college



Suico was recruited by former Gilas Pilipinas head coach and multi-titled UAAP coach Tab Baldwin.

It can be recalled that Baldwin already recruited two other Magis Eagles earlier this year in Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro for the Blue Eagles’ men’s basketball team.

This time, he set his sight on the young Cebuano basketball player who became known for being chosen as one of the three Filipino cagers to take part in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Academy Asia Development Camp.

It was a proud moment for Suico to announce that he was part of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets a few days after he wasn’t selected for the final roster of the Gilas Pilipinas U-16 team for the Southeast Asian Basketball (SEABA) tournament in Indonesia.

Suico will join the Blue Eaglets as an incoming 11th grader.

READ MORE: Young Cebuano cager Suico relishes NBA camp experience in Singapore

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP