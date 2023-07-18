Caring Beyond Beauty: Watsons and Operation Smile Philippines Transforming Lives Together

Watsons, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer brand, continues to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to improving the health and wellness of communities throughout the Philippines. In a recent collaboration, Watsons joined forces with Operation Smile Philippines (OSP) to conduct a medical mission in Cauayan, Isabela – marking their second initiative of the year.

We are delighted to witness the profound impact of our partnership with Operation Smile Philippines. Through this collaboration, we are not only transforming lives but also reaffirming our commitment to employee volunteerism and making a positive difference in the communities we serve. Sharon Decapia, Marketing AVP, Watsons Philippines.

The mission not only paved the way for giving back smiles to 60 beneficiaries, all children with cleft palate condition, but also a more meaningful experience for the Watsons employees who volunteered and took part in this endeavor.

A total of 35 Watsons employees left their official tasks momentarily and joined the Isabela OSP mission. Truly, it was one extraordinary experience that left a lasting impression on everyone.

Pharmacy Manager Ellyrose Simplina of Watsons Isabela talks about her experience of being a part of the mission, “As a volunteer for OSP Mission, it is very rewarding. Especially when we see the smiles of the patients and the parents after a successful operation gives happiness to our hearts and gives us a sense of purpose. Indeed you can find happiness by helping others,”

The mission also helped in making the team effort best work together and how they can be hands-on in taking care of the beneficiaries. The volunteers helped in different aspects such as doing the final screening of the patients, interviewing parents, filling up the patient records,, and even post-operative hygiene care to assist the patients properly and make the process easier.

“My experience as a volunteer of the OSP mission taught me empathy, compassion, and teamwork. Working with people whom you have never met before can be intimidating at times but it helped me strengthen my communication skills and to see the smile of each patient makes it valuable and rewarding,” Pharmacist Sabrina Faye Reyes shares of her Isabela mission experience.

Watsons takes great pride in sharing this humbling and inspiring experience with its entire team. This partnership in the Philippines exemplifies A.S. Watson’s global commitment to bringing 10,000 perfect smiles in collaboration with Operation Smile. With two successful medical missions completed this year, Watsons has plans to organize an additional medical mission in the coming months, with a mission in Tacloban already scheduled.

