Megaworld to Build P1.5-B Convention Center Near the Beach in Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines, July 18, 2023 – Property giant Megaworld is building a two-level standalone convention center inside its 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown township in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Set to rise just across the newly opened Belmont Hotel Mactan along Newtown Boulevard, the P1.5-billion Mactan Expo Center will offer almost a hectare of MICE space (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions).

The ground level will feature a convention hall that can accommodate up to 2,500 people for theatre-type set-up, and 1,600 people for banquet-style set-up. The convention hall can also be divided into three smaller halls that can accommodate around 700 to 900 persons per hall for theatre-style, and 500 to 600 persons per hall for banquet-style layout.

The main convention hall will have its own expansive foyer and pre-function areas. The groundlevel will also have two drop-off areas, service kitchen area, cafes, and an event showroom, where expo center clients can check sample event set-ups and arrangements.

At the mezzanine level, the expo center will have two meeting rooms for smaller and intimate events. Each meeting room can accommodate up to 100 persons for banquet-style layout and around 150 persons for theatre-style layout, Both meeting rooms may be combined into a single venue.

The mezzanine level will also have its own pre-function area, as well as an outdoor balcony and storage rooms.

With its minimalist design that illuminates at night, the Mactan Expo Center’s façade will be complemented by interiors inspired by Cebu’s local culture, festivals, arts, flavors, nature scenes and icons. Design elements will be mostly sourced locally.

“We hope to build another iconic landmark not just for Mactan but for the entire province of Cebu. This convention center will be a unique standalone structure that will help boost the province’s booming MICE industry,” says Kevin L. Tan, chief strategy officer, Megaworld.

The Mactan Expo Center will have two passenger elevators, two escalators, and a service elevator. It will also have its own 100% back-up power, and will have WiFi access in most areas.

The convention halls and meeting rooms will be equipped with fixed video screens, as well as state-of-the-art audio and visual systems and video conferencing technology.

The Mactan Expo Center will be compliant to the requirements of the Philippine Green Building Council (PGBC) as it integrates several sustainability features into the structure, such as the use of low emissivity façade glass, low flow water fixtures, and having its own rainwater recycling facility as well as a sewage treatment plant and materials recovery facility.

Currently, the township where the Mactan Expo Center will be built, already has two hotel properties being operated and managed by Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, the country’s largest developer of 100% Filipino homegrown hotel brands. These include the 547-room Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown and the 550-room Belmont Hotel Mactan.

“Our hotel properties within The Mactan Newtown will be ready to handle the accommodation requirements of the Mactan Expo Center. And one thing everyone should look forward to the Mactan Expo Center is the fact that it will just be a few steps away to the beach,” says Cleofe Albiso, managing director, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

Construction of the Mactan Expo Center will commence this year, and is expected for completion by 2025.

