Cebu City Hall assures assistance for job order worker electrocuted while working in extension office

By: Paul Lauro and Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Correspondent and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 21,2023 - 11:06 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A job order employee of the Cebu City Hall was rushed to the hospital due to electrocution while working on the ongoing construction of the city hall’s extension office along MC Briones Street, Cebu City, past 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The victim’s workmates and fellow masons identified him as Danny Bayer, 40, from Talisay City.

According to a certain Ronnie Montecalvo, one of Bayer’s co-workers at the site, the latter was allegedly working on the ceiling with another carpenter when the drill gun he was using hit a power line.

Bayer was rushed to the hospital after a medical response team arrived at the site.

Sought for comment, Cebu City Administrator Atty. Collin Rosell said on Friday morning, July 21, that he has yet to verify the incident, but assured assistance to the victim.

“Wala pa ko kahibaw ana as of this time. Siguro kung nahitabo man gani na, well attended to na na siya. Kay kasagaran maabot sa opisina, kanang dili na nila masolbad at their level,” he said.

(I still do not know about this as of this time. But if this really happened, I thinks he is well attended to already. Because usually, what reaches the office are those that don’t get solved in their level.)

“Usual man jud na siya, anything whether worker or dili siya worker, once gani nga naay mga services ang city, gikan sa medical, ato man jud ng giextend,” added Rosell.

(That’s usually how it goes, anything whether worker or not, once the city has services to offer, from medical, we will really extend to the victim.).

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Man dies after he got electrocuted while climbing electric post in Minglanilla

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP