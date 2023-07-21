Cebu Daily Newscast: Habal-habal driver key to solving Reah Mae Tocmo’s murder – police
Habal-habal driver key to solving Reah Mae Tocmo’s murder – police
The habal-habal driver Reah Mae Tocmo boarded in one of the last moments she was seen alive could provide key information regarding her death, the Cebu City police believe.
Tocmo was the 19-year-old woman whose bruised body was found stuffed inside a carton box and left on the side of the road in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, on Monday, July 17, 2023.
EJ Obiena rises to world No. 2 in men’s pole vault
EJ Obiena rose to the world No.2 in the men’s pole vault rankings.
The Filipino pole vaulter, previously world No.3, surpassed American Chris Nilsen for the second spot as he garnered 1,432 ranking points — four points ahead of the latter.
Mondo Duplantis of Sweden remained the runaway top pole vaulter with 1,569 points.
Over 4, 000 MEPZ employees set to lose jobs in August, says DOLE-7
More than 4, 000 employees of the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) that is based in Lapu-Lapu City are set to lose their jobs next month.
Of the number, 3,500 workers are employed with Mactan Apparel Inc., while another 600 are working with First Glory Philippines Inc.
Vice, Aga, Heart, Anne, Juday, iba pang celebs super happy sa engagement nina Bea at Dominic: ‘Yahoooooo!!!! Mga bata ko yan o!!!’
Sandamakmak na netizens, kabilang na ang mga sikat na celebrities ang nag-congratulate sa engaged couple na sina Bea Alonzo at Dominic Roque.
Magkakahalong gulat, kasiyahan at excitement ang naramdaman ng mga fans at friends nina Bea at Dominic nang ibandera nila ang kanilang engagement sa social media kahapon.
