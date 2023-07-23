Jessa Mae Aviso: Cum laude and a student-athlete

CEBU City, Philippines — Jessa Mae Aviso graduated cum laude in her AB Political Science course at the University of Cebu last June 30, 2023.

She made it through her college years by being a student-athlete, who excelled in athletics.

Aviso, 22, said she made sure to balance her studies and her sport because both were equally important to her and her future.

Her being a varsity player was her “passport” to study college without having to worry about her tuition while having finished her course brought her a step closer to her dream of becoming a lawyer someday.

Aviso admitted that her journey through college was never easy. It was very strenuous that she barely even had time to go out with people her age.

Sacrifices

But all of her sacrifices and hard work were all worth it, she said.

After she graduated cum laude and received her diploma last June 30, Aviso said she was think of finding a job so she could also help support the needs of her family.

While she does this, she was also planning to either enrol in a law school or take a masters degree in Public Administration.

And if an opportunity would come, she wanted to also continue her sport.

“I could still play for any open competition, my doors are open for any recruitment,” she said.

Aviso said she that she will never give up on her dream to become a national athlete.

Love for sports

Aviso said she started her love for athletics when she was just 11-years-old.

She was enrolled in Junior High School then when she started to compete and became part of the Naga City’s delegation to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVRAA).

“Regional meets was one of the highlights of my four years in high school,” she said.

She takes inspiration from her family to do good in athletics.

“I do not have any relatives who are into sports. I actually engaged myself in sports because I wanted to become a national athlete. I want my name to be remembered years from now,” she said.

She also felt that bringing gold medals home to her family in Barangay Patag in Naga City, Cebu was the greatest gift that she could give, especially to her parents.

When she was in 12th grade at the Antonio R. Lapis National High in school year 2018 to 2019, she made a promise to herself that she would already stop joining competitions if she would not qualify for the Palarong Pambansa.

But she did make it to the Palarong Pambansa. In fact, she brought home two gold medals then.

“That was the best year I ever had,” Aviso recalled.

Most Valuable Player

Aviso said she continued to play and excel in track and field even when she studied college. In 2022, she was named CESAFI’s Most Valuable Player for track and field.

When she joined the Philippines National Open held in March 2023 in Ilagan, Isabela, Aviso also won a silver medal.

In addition to that, she clinched three gold medals during the national Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) held from July 14-19, 2023 in Zamboanga City.

The meet was participated by 600 student-athletes coming from the different parts of the country.

Aviso said she won gold medals in long jump, triple jump, and high jump together with a silver for the 400×100 meters relay. On top of it all, she was also awarded as the MVP for athletics.

The national PRISAA was the first and last national competition that she joined before she graduated college.

Time Management

Aviso credits her success to her discipline and proper time management.

“First year in college was really difficult for me, but thanks to the Almighty God I surpassed those obstacles. The adjustment period was really tough. I’ve been into sleepless nights because of schoolwork, then I still need to attend training early in the morning,” she said.

As a student-athlete, Aviso said she has mastered the art of juggling her responsibilities in school and her need to attend her traninings and competitions.

“At first it was hard, but as the time passed by, I am glad that I never had a failing grade and I did excel also in sports,” she said. | Jelie May Mañacap, CNU Intern

