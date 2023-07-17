PRISAA National Games: Cebu tracksters bag 11 gold medals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s tracksters delivered a stellar performance on the field after racking a total of 11 gold medals after four days of competition in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games in Zamboanga City.

One of the coaches of Cebu’s track and field team vying for PRISAA Region 7, Arvin Loberanis relayed to CDN Digital that they were able to harvest a total of 11 gold medals including 10 silver medals, and five bronzes.

PRISAA : Cebu tracksters’ final day haul

On Monday, the final day of competition of the track and field event of the PRISAA National Games, PRISAA Region 7’s tracksters finished with three silver medals and one bronze.

John Marc Dizon earned a silver medal in the 5,000-meter men’s run, while teammate Jesse Abelgos earned his second silver medal after finishing behind the former. Abelgos snagged a silver in last Friday’s 3,000m steeple chase.

They also earned two silver medals in the 4x100m relay women’s and 4x400m relay men’s.

Women’s relay team

The women’s relay team was headed by eventual PRISAA women’s collegiate “Most Valuable Player” Jessa Aviso of University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters. She was joined by fellow Webmaster Shine Nalzaro and University of San Carlos’s Kate Sinangote and Kristine Tabarno.

Meanwhile, the men’s relay team was comprised of USC’s Jayvee Alvare and Joseph Antiola along with Harli Redulla of UC and Bohol’s Michael Zamora.

On Sunday, Aviso bagged her third gold medal by topping the women’s high jump. Before that, she won a gold medal in the women’s triple jump and long jump. Bagging silver medal in the high jump was Nalzaro.

Besides the silver medal, Nalzaro won a gold medal in the women’s 200-meter dash.

Most bemedalled Region 7 athlete

Artjoy Torregosa may not have won the MVP plum of the meet, but she was the most bemedalled athlete from PRISAA Region 7 after bagging three gold medals in her entire outing.

Torregosa of USC who won her first gold medal last Friday in the 5,000m women’s run bagged two more gilts on Sunday.

She ruled the 1,500m run and the grueling 10,000m run, with her teammate Karen Andrea Manayon finishing at second for silver medal.

Region VII at second place

In the latest medal tally of the PRISAA National Games, Region VI or Western Visayas leads with 34 gold medals, five silvers and 21 bronzes in the collegiate division, while PRISAA Region VII is at second with a 21-20-13 (gold-silver-bronze).

In the youth division, Region VI also leads with a 54-28-17 tally, while PRISAA Region 7 is at ninth with a 1-8-17 tally.

