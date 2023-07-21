‘Fake’ policeman may have also scammed several others, says Oriol

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Gabriel Santino Tac-an, who was arrested for pretending to be a policemen, may have already victimized various individuals, according to an official of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations and the MCPO spokesperson, said that a number of complainants went to see the fake policemen, who is now detained at the custodial facility of the Basak Police Station, to accuse him of scamming them.

According to Oriol, Tac-an’s accusers claimed that he rented items from them and never bothered to return these. Instead, the suspect allegedly sold these to other individuals.

However, Oriol said that nothing will be certain until such time that these complaints are verified.

The fake policeman was arrested on Thursday, June 20, after he allegedly asked a 15-year-old girl to get to his SUV and join him at a motel as he promised to give her P3, 000.

His arresting officers recovered two sachet of suspected shabu, unlicensed firearms and ammunition, among others, from his vehicle.

According to Oriol, Tac-an insisted during their investigation that it was the first time for him to wear a police uniform, which he bought from a store in Cebu City.

He claimed to be a registered nurse who lives in Barangay Hipodromo that is also in Cebu City.

Oriol said that Tac-an gave very brief responses every time that he was asked a question.

He could only suspect that Tac-an wore the police uniform to either convince people that he was a person in authority or to intimidate others.

Oriol said they would also include in their ongoing investigation the vendor who sold the police uniform to Tac-an.

He said that police uniforms are not for sale to civilians, unlike bullet proof vests and handle radio, among others.

Tac-an is currently detained at custodial facility of the Basak Police Station as police prepare complaints for the usurpation of authority and the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act against him.

