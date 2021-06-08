Wrong shoes gave away fake policeman in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The shoes gave him away.

An 18-year-old man wearing a PNP athletic uniform was arrested in Barangay Bolinawan in Carcar City on Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021, after Carcar City police officers found out that he was not even a cop.

What gave police the clue? His shoes.

Police said Rory Joab Jumawan, a resident of Barangay Parian, in Cebu City caught the attention of the arresting police personnel after they noticed that he was wearing a non-prescribed pair of shoes.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario, chief of Carcar City Police Station, the suspect was seen walking along the road of Sitio Cambuntan in Barangay Bolinawan by the arresting police officers patrolling the city at that time.

It was around 3 p.m. when they noticed that the suspect was wearing an unauthorized pair of shoes partnered with his PNP athletic uniform.

They, then, called the attention of Jumawan. When they first asked the suspect his details, Jumawan reportedly told them that he is a member of the PNP Ignatius Batch assigned in the Police Regional Office (PRO-7).

Coincidentally, the arresting officers were also from the said batch that the suspect claimed to be a member of.

Rosario said that his men told him that they were not familiar with the suspect. That is why they asked for a PNP identification card from him. Having none to show, the suspect then admitted that he was not a cop.

Carcar police confiscated from the suspect his athletic uniform, a PNP facemask, PNP tube mask, and one unit of a 9mm Glock replica.

Police said that the suspect, who is currently detained in the Carcar City Police Station detention facility, will be charged with Usurpation of Authority.

All PNP uniforms and accouterments have patented designs registered in the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. This is to protect the ownership of the PNP on its designs and stop its production by illegal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and sellers. /rcg

