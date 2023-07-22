Montealto reappointed as LTFRB-7 head, vows reforms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has re-appointed Eduardo Montealto Jr. as regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7).

In an interview on Saturday, July 22, 2023, Montealto discussed with CDN Digital some of his upcoming plans for the department, with his new term.

He said that his marching order, which is his only order, is to curb sources of corruption in the agency, like fixers.

He added that if there are fixers, it is impossible if no one from the inside is not involved.

The Regional Director also talked about the modernization program.

He revealed that traditional jeepneys will not be phased out but should still be consolidated into cooperatives or corporations for the PUV modernization program (PUVMP) before the deadline on December 31, 2023.

He stated that the mandate is for the safety of the passengers because, in the case of traditional jeepneys having defects, since they are operated by an independent operator, the latter will have to shoulder all the expenses including maintenance.

Montealto added that traditional jeepney operators can still process consolidation with a corporation or cooperative by themselves.

“Kung kaya nimo sa imong kaugalingon, kung kaya ka mag consolidate into corporation or cooperative, pwede naman.” said Montealto.

(If you can do it yourself, you can also consolidate into a corporation or cooperative by yourself.)

“Pero after 31, katong wala nagpa-consolidate makadagan gihapon na sila, pero gamay nalang sila.” he added.

(But after [December] 31, those who haven’t consolidated yet can still operate, but only a few.)

Mintealto also addressed concerns regarding modernization being expensive.

“Normal man g’yud na kay business biya na sa mga dealers og sa mga manufacturers pero ‘duna na’y ni equate na siya sa adtong subsidy, halos naman gani na wala na’y downpayment.” stated Montealto.

(It’s normal because it’s business for the dealers and manufacturers, but it will still equate to a subsidy and they don’t even have to pay for a downpayment.)

The Regional Director also mentioned that some are already conducting a strike in other areas regarding the deadline for consolidation not being extended anymore after they learned that traditional jeepneys will not be phased out. | rcg

