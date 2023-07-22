Eight matches highlight SHAABAA Season 26’s Sunday games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hard court action of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 will resume on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with eight exciting games at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The first game features Speed Demon Vivant comprised of Batches 1994, 1995, and 1996. They will go against Bayfront Hotel of Batches 1990 and 1997 at 1 p.m. under Division A.

At the other court, ARQ-Batch 2001 eyes their second win by taking on against the winless Yangtze Cooling Ice Systems-Batch 1992 also at 1 p.m.

It can be recalled that Batch 2001 opened their SHAABAA campaign with an 80-41 lopsided win against Batch 2002 last July 16, while Batch 1992 lost to Batch 1998, 41-46, in their opening game.

Batch 1998 will also be seen in action tomorrow as they face Division A defending champions, the Core Pacific Money Exchange-Batch 2000 at 2:30 p.m.

Also playing at the SHAABAA’s 2:30 p.m. game are Efficascent Boost- BRC Batch 2010 which is eyeing its second straight win versus Batch 2007 at the other court under Division B.

Batch 2010 opened their campaign last Wednesday with a 79-66 win over Batch 2008.

Meanwhile, Division C’s Batch 2021 also aims for their second straight victory by squaring off with the winless Batch 2022 at the 4 p.m. game.

Simultaneously,’04 The Win-Batch 2004 and Insular Square-Batch 2005 will clash at the other court under Division B.

Batch 2021 tallied their first win by outlasting Batch 2015 last Wednesday, 55-51, while Batch 2022 lost to Batch 2020, 74-77, on the tournament’s opening day last July 16.

Batch 2015 will also play in Sunday’s SHAABAA by facing Harley Davidson-Batch 2014 at 5:30 p.m. with the hopes of bouncing back from their opening game loss. Batch 2014 won their first game during the opening versus Batch 2012, 68-66.

Lastly, Crossfit-Subtero-Batch 2006 which upsets Division B defending champions, Cebu Landmaster-Batch 2003 last Wednesday will try to stretch their winning streak by playing against Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 at the other court also at 5:30 p.m.

Batch 2011 will attempt to enter into the winning side after losing to Batch 2009, 51-61, in their opening game last July 16.

