Batch ’06 and Batch ’13 open SHAABAA campaigns with upset wins over defending champs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Crossfit Subtero-Batch 2006 and Neest Workspaces-Batch 2013 staged huge upsets in the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2006 narrowly edged the Division B defending champions, the Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003, 63-61, to log their first win in the tournament.

On the other hand, Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 shocked the Division C reigning champs, the Heritage Supreme Land Developer-Batch 2012, 81-51, during their game.

In Division B’s thrilling game, Frank Dinsay led Batch 2006 with his double-double game of 11 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. His teammates Luis Yu III and Mark Blanco each scored 13 points.

Daryle Tan also had a double-double outing of 15 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block, but it wasn’t enough to provide the defending champions their first victory. His teammate Justin Ross Huang had 13 points, while Jan Michael Jaca added 10 points.

Batch 2006 endured 10 lead changes and 10 deadlocks before they outlasted Batch 2003.

Meanwhile, Division C’s upset win against Batch 2013 was a complete contrast of Division B’s nail-biting outcome.

Batch 2013 led as much as 39 points, 76-37, en-route to their huge victory. They banked on their fast break points and they also dominated the painted area to grab the lopsided victory.

Rendell Senining led Batch 2013 with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw, Fletcher Galvez, and Emman Malazarte each scored 11 points for the winning squad.

Aaron Baldwin Sing and Alexter Tan Tecson scored 15 and 13 points, respectively in Batch 2012’s losing efforts.

In the other division C game, Batch 2021 logged their first win by defeating Batch 2015, 55-51.

Rey Marcus Uy Fuentes led Batch 2021 with his double-double performance of 19 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block. His teammate Virgil Maynard Uy added nine markers.

Anton Araw-Araw spoiled his 16-point game for Batch 2015.

In the other division B game, Efficascent Boost-RBC-Batch 2010 won over Bigatin Trading-Batch 2008, 79-66.

Jasper Diaz logged a double-double game of 18 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, four steals, and two blocks for Batch 2010.

His teammate, Gabe Branzuela, erupted by scoring 22 points, while Earl Belo added 10 markers.

Batch 2008’s Jonathan Cimafranca had 17 points and 12 rebounds, but wasn’t enough to put his team on the winning side. His teammates Ed Bonphyl Macasling and Ivan Anthony Espina scored 13 and 11 points, apiece.

