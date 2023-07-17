Batch 2014 outclasses Batch 2012 to log first win in SHAABAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The start of the 26th season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) on Sunday, July 16, 2023, was highlighted with six action-packed games at the Magis Eagles arena in Mandaue City.

In Division C, Batch 2014, last year’s runner-up eked out a close win against defending champion, Batch 2012, 68-66.

Former University of San Carlos (USC) Warrior and SHS-AdC Magis Eagle coaching staff Lucky Ecarma led Batch 2014 in logging their first win.

He had a double-double game of 28 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. Popoy Navarro scored 19 points and Arvin Jason Ong added eight points.

Batch 2012’s Adven Jess Diputado spoiled his double-double outing of 39 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

In the other Division C game, Batch 2020 narrowly edged Batch 2022 , 77-74.

Mitch Ivan Almodal, Zeke Swayne Himaya, and Ariel Dinglasan scored 19, 18, and 17 points, apiece.

Robert Douglas Mayam had 25 points, while Jairus Johann Senaca added 18 points in their losing efforts for Batch 2022.

In division B, Batch 2009 beats Batch 2011, 61-51. Niel Benedicto and Kylle Edwin Valmoria led Batch 2009 as they scored 18 points apiece, while Joseph Ian Roma had 12 markers.

Franz Pacheco scored 15 and Bernard Chioson with 14 points for the losing squad.

In Division A, Batch 2001 routed Batch 2002, 80-41. Mark Hing and Sandeep Naidu powered Batch 2001 with their 15 and 14 points, respectively. Their teammate, Josef Rey Reoma, added 10 points.

Batch 2002’s Ryan Li and Pocholo Lao scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

In the other Division A game, Batch 1998 beat Batch 1992, 46-41.

Conrad Ang led Batch 1998 with 14 points, while Mark Ong had eight points.

Batch 1992’s Joel Co scored 17 points and Ali Yu had 11 points in their losing efforts.

In the lone Division B game, Batch 2007 defeated Batch 2004, 50-45. Francis Xavier Chen led Batch 2007 with 13 points, while Franco Augusto Te spoiled his 22-point outing for Batch 2004.

/dcb

