Classes, gov’t work in NCR suspended on Sona day due to Egay, transport strike

MANILA, Philippines — President Bongbong Marcos has greenlighted the suspension of classes and work in the National Capital Region on Monday, July 24, in light of the 72-hour transport strike coinciding with the President’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), as well as the inclement weather that tropical storm Egay may bring.

“In view of the forecasted inclement weather brought about by Egay and the scheduled 72-hour transport strike in Metro Manila, work in government offices and classes in public schools at all levels in the National Capital Region are hereby suspended on 24 July 2023,” a memorandum circular signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated.

The memorandum circular was dated July 21 but was only released by the Presidential Communications Office on Saturday.

But Bersamin, in the said memorandum, made it clear that agencies that are involved in the delivery of basic health services, response to disasters, and other vital aid are still required to carry on with their operations.

Private schools and companies, on the other hand, are left with the decision to suspend work and classes based on the discretion of their respective heads.

