SONA 2023: Cebu progressive groups vow “much bigger” rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines— More than 1,000 members of the different progressive groups in Cebu will be marching along the streets of Cebu City in time for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 24, 2023.

During a press conference attended by representatives of 13 cause-oriented groups in Cebu, the different representatives announced that they will be holding a rally in Cebu City to express their disappointments with the present administration.

“Karong State of the Nation Address, ipa-agi namo ang among mensahe kang President Bongbong Jr. pinaagi sa protesta sa kadalanan kay sad to say, gikan molingkod siya, wa pa gyud siya makigstorya sa mga mamumoo,” said Dennis Derige from the Partido Manggagawa.

He added that, unlike the three previous presidents, Marcos has not met with the labor groups.

For the upcoming SONA, the groups will be expressing their concerns on government policies and urging the president to prioritize creating solutions for better livelihood, affordable costs of living, and more.

“Ang among mensahe karon sa State of the Nation Address kay mao ni – sulbaron ang krisis sa kapanginabuhian, sa katungod ug sa pangkaugalingon,” he added.

Much bigger

Teody Navea from the Bukloran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) disclosed that the rally on Monday will be much bigger compared to the joint-rally of the coalition Sugbuanong Mamumuo Nagkahiusa Alang sa Living Wage (SANA AL) held on Labor Day this year.

He added that while the May 1 protest was attended by about 1,000 individuals, they are expecting more people to attend Monday’s SONA.

For his part, Jaime Paglinawan, Chairperson of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan – Central Visayas (BAYAN-CenVis) urged the public to take part in the rally.

“Manghinaot mi, kuyogan mi ninyo inig karong Lunes. Ang mga nagkalaing-laing organisasyon dinhi sa Cebu nagkahiusa aron ipalanog ang isyu ug demanda nga hangtod karon wala pa matubag sa administrisasyong Marcos Jr.,” he said.

READ: PNP receives new drones for Sona 2023 monitoring

The different groups are set to march starting at 9:00 a.m. from Freedom Park to Metro Colon, where they will meet for a symbolic merging with the other groups to express their demands to the government.

While the BMP and BAYAN will be marching along Osmeña Boulevard, the former will be proceeding to the Capitol Site before also arriving in Metro Colon for the SONA rally.

With such a big-scale event, the groups promised that the rally will be organized and that they will not be disrupting the traffic in the city.

“Ang amo ra gyung assurance, nga malinawon ang amoang protesta. Maka-secure pud mi sa amoang han-ay. Naa mi gibutang mga marshalls nya at the same time pud, dili unta manguna ug gubot o harassment gikan sa state forces. Kay ang amoa ra man gyud, amo ipaabot ra gyud ang amoa ra gyud issue ug demanda,” said Paglinawan.

They also expressed their request to the police to respect their right to freedom of speech and allow them to conduct the rally so that they can deliver their message to the president.

CCPO ready for SONA

Meanwhile, Cebu City police have also conducted their own preparations for President Marcos Jr.’s second SONA in order to secure peace and order.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, Director of Cebu City Police Station (CCPO), said that there are police personnel ready to be deployed at any time on the day of the event and checkpoints that will also be set up in strategic points.

He added that they are also coordinating with other law enforcement agencies like the Highway Patrol Unit in order to check the vehicles that might be used for the rallies.

“Basta kita, during that time, i-maintain lang gihapon nato ang kining maximum tolerance,” he added. /rcg

