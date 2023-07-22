Hidilyn Diaz emotional as she earns college degree at St. Benilde

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has added another feat to her already long list of achievements, but this time, it was something outside the sport of weightlifting.

Diaz-Naranjo on Saturday shared that she has earned her long-awaited college degree, graduating from College of Saint Benilde with a degree in business administration, majoring in management.

“Nakakaiyak din pala (this moves me to tears),” Hidilyn said in her social media post.

“[It’s] not an ordinary day. It took me 16 years, shifting courses, transferring schools, taking LOAs] because it was hard to do weightlifting and studying at the same time,” Diaz also wrote in Filipino.

The Tokyo Olympian said she thought it was impossible to graduate from college amid her ongoing preparations to qualify for another stint in the Olympics.

Diaz-Naranjo also encouraged her fellow student-athletes to keep going for their dream, no matter how hard it takes.

“I couldn’t believe that I could do it (graduate). After sleepless nights and tiring days while attending school at CSB, it’s possible after all. If I can do it then so can the other student-athletes, kids and everyone who wants to finish college. Age doesn’t matter. It’s hard but it’s super worth it,” said the first-ever Filipino Olympic gold medalist.

“I never imagined reaching this point, but here I stand,” she added.

Now with her education complete and the days winding down, Diaz can put all her efforts into securing her spot in the Paris Olympics and bringing another gold to the country.

