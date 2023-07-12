Hidilyn Diaz, Ando won’t collide in National Weightlifting Championhips

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz and fellow Olympian Elreen Ando won’t square off in the same weight category in the 2023 National Weightlifting Championships which opened today, July 12, 2023, at the SM City Bacolod.

This was announced by Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) national weightlifting coach Ramon Solis who earlier revealed that the two elite weightlifters were heading for a collision course in the -64 kilogram division.

Both Diaz and Ando were initially reported to be vying in the -64 kgs division where only one of them would qualify for the Hangzhou Asian Games later this year.

For many, it was an unnecessary competition between two of the country’s top bets in this sport since they’d already excelled in their original weight categories.

However, SWP chief Monico Puentevella already sorted out the problem, by letting the two weightlifters remain in their respective weight divisions.

This, Puentevella said, will brighten their chances of winning a medal in different categories in the upcoming Asian Games.

Still, there is a huge chance for Diaz and Ando to collide in the -59 kgs division of the IWF World Championships in Saudi Arabia this September which is an official Olympic qualifying event.

In the ongoing National Championships though, Ando will compete in the -64kg division, while Diaz will vie in the -59 kg class. They are scheduled to see action on Friday, July 14, at 2:00 PM.

Solis didn’t disclose further information on why the two weightlifters gave way to each other

Besides Ando, several Cebuano weightlifters from the University of Cebu (UC) will also see action in the National Weightlifting Championships.

They are SEA Games medalists John Febuar Ceniza (-61kg men’s) and John Dexter Tabique (+89kg men’s).

Also competing are Fernando Agad (55kg), Jun Dominic Bohol (55kg junior), Joery Frasco (55kg), Kicly Hermosa (49kg youth), and Rhianna Cabalida (71kg youth) complete the official line-up of UC Webmasters-Team Cebu City.

Diaz won the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Hidilyn shares blessings to typhoon-affected weightlifters in Cebu

Hidilyn Diaz vows to do everything to get another Olympic gold medal

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP