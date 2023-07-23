Regine Tolentino nangayo og pasaylo human ‘makitaan’ sa dihang nisayaw siya sa ‘It’s Showtime’: ‘I was so terrified and humiliated’

Nangayo og pasaylo ang aktres-dancer nga si Regine Tolentino human nakaexperience kini og wardrobe malfunction samtang nag-perform sa iyang dance number sa “It’s Showtime.”

Nahitabo ang “nip slip” ni Regine sa episode niadtong Biyernes, Hulyo 14, sa Kapamilya nootime program diin kauban usab niya ang sexy nga aktres nga si Sheree.

Parehas nga sexy ang OOTD sa duha ug samtang nisayaw kini kalit lang dunay nakita sa parte sa lawas ni Regine tungod sa nagkaproblema ang iyahang costume.

In fairness, paspas pod nilihok ang production team sa noontime show ug gipapas Dayon ang video sa dance number nila ni Regine ug Sheree sa ilang mga digital platforms sa ABS-CBN.

Sa iyang Facebook account, nangayo og pasaylo si Regine tungod sa nahitabong wardrobe malfunction.

“I was a guest today on It’s Showtime. I had this amazing showdown routine with Sheree Vidal Bautista II and the ‘Showtime Babydolls’ choreographed by Coach Devon.

“I was super duper happy and excited cuz #1 I would be dancing to my favorite Britney song ‘Slave’ and Idol ko si Britney…And #2 I would be dancing with the Girl on Fire winners whom I’ve judged before, and my sis Sheree. I was so thrilled be back on my favorite TV Show, ‘It’s Showtime,’ too,” matud pa ni Regine.

Niingon si Regine nga usa ra kaadlaw ang gibuhat nila nga pagpandam para sa mao nga dance number, ““Reigen Maristela, my daughter, styled me and rushed the costume at Regine Tolentino Atelier.

“The peg was given by It’s Showtime Stylist @mac mendoza of the outfit Britney wore when she performed this song at an MTV Awards night. I loved the outfit and was excited to perform in my costume.

“We had a short time preparing for the live performance, that my staff from Rta @Arlene and Mama Otet from It’s Showtime were still securing my costume seconds before going on stage.

“Because of the rush and stress before hitting the stage the other nipple tape was not secured properly but the costume itself was super safe. Unfortunately, when I started dancing na super hataw I had a mishap that I discovered halfway through my performance.

“Some close and concerned It’s Showtime hosts, dancers and staff were shouting during my dance but I couldn’t understand until I looked down. I was so terrified and humiliated. However the show must go on and I finished my dance.

“I would like to extend my apologies for this unfortunate incident. I appreciate the effort of the ‘It’s Showtime!’ family for protecting me by removing my part on Youtube and disabling the fast forward and rewind feature.

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding. I really love this show. It means a lot to me that the hosts and staff came over to comfort and console me.

“Thank you as well to Ma’am Rose, Miss Trina and Showtime Grace Abina, It’s Showtime Team as well as the It’s Showtime hosts Parsy Jhong Hilario, kumpareng Ferdinand Vhong, Vice Ganda and Amy Perez Castillo for the concern.

“Sana makabawi ako para makita ang bonggang sayawan namin another time,” matud pa ni Regine.

Pagkahuman sa maong opening number, nangayo dayon siya og pasaylo sa nahitabo, “Gusto ko lang po humingi ng pasensya sa nangyari, during sa prod ko.

“Hindi sinasadya dahil talagang live show, kaya pasensya na po sa costume malfunction kanina,” matud pa sa celebrity mom.