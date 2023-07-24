Fuel prices raised by up to P1.35 per liter effective July 25

MANILA -Another round of increases in the pump prices of petroleum products will greet motorists on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after oil companies announced hikes of as much as P1.35 per liter.

In separate advisories, the oil firms said the price of gasoline would rise by P1.35 per liter and diesel by 45 centavos per liter. The price of kerosene will also climb by 35 centavos per liter.

Seaoil and Shell will implement the price adjustments by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

This comes a week after pump prices of gasoline climbed by P1.90 per liter, diesel by P2.10 per liter and kerosene by P1.80 per liter.

This resulted in a year-to-date net decrease of 85 centavos per liter for diesel and P3.70 per liter for kerosene, according to the Department of Energy. Gasoline had a net increase of P7.55 per liter.

