Fuel prices up by P1.80 to P2.10 per liter starting July 18

MANILA – A big price hike awaits motorists as oil companies announced they are increasing their pump prices by up to P2.10 per liter effective Tuesday, July 18.

In separate advisories, local oil companies said the price of gasoline will climb by P1.90 per liter and diesel by P2.10 per liter. Kerosene will increase by P1.80 per liter.

This is the second straight week that diesel and kerosene prices rose but for gasoline, this comes a week after a minimal rollback.

On July 11, the price of gasoline dropped by 20 centavos per liter. Diesel and kerosene went up by 75 centavos per liter and 50 centavos per liter, respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Fuel prices in 6 gas stations in Cebu City as of July 11: Diesel up by 75 centavos per liter

Fuel prices slightly drop in Cebu gas stations as of July 4

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP