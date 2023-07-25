Storm Signal No. 1 lifted in northern Cebu but windy weather prevails

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram July 25,2023 - 10:36 AM
Signal No. 1 lifted in northern Cebu but windy weather prevails

Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) as of Tuesday, July 25, 2023. | Photo from Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Storm Signal No. 1 may have been lifted in northern Cebu but the island province will continue to experience cloudy skies and windy weather as Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) brings a stronger habagat or southwest monsoon.

In its latest severe weather bulletin on Tuesday, July 25, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) removed northern Cebu from the list of areas covered under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Egay.

But damp weather is still expected in Cebu despite the lifting of storm signals.

According to the state weather bureau, the entire Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the prevailing habagat that has been intensified by the presence of Egay.

“Strong winds from the southwest will prevail over Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro with rough seas,” Pagasa forecasted.

To recall, Pagasa placed northern Cebu under TCWS No. 1 last Monday, July 24 due to the presence of Egay, which was still a typhoon back then.

Egay developed into the super typhoon category on Tuesday morning with four areas now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3, state meteorologists said.

The super typhoon is located  310 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest update.

“Egay is nearing its peak intensity,” Pagasa also said.

Pagasa has also placed several areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3, where winds greater than 89 kilometers per hour (kph) to up to 117 kph is expected in at least 18 hours. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

RELATED STORIES

Egay now a super typhoon – Pagasa

Signal No. 1 in northern Cebu: 51 passengers stranded with suspension of sea trips

Typhoon Egay: Northern portions of Cebu under Signal no. 1

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bad weather, Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, Cebu weather, Pagasa, super typhoon, Weather Update
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.