Signal No. 1 in northern Cebu: 51 passengers stranded with suspension of sea trips

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sea trips in several ports in northern Cebu have been suspended as state meteorologists raise Storm Signal No. 1 there due to Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) on Monday, July 24.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, no ships were allowed to sail from the ports of Hagnaya in San Remigio; Santa Fe in Bantayan Island; Maya in Daanbantayan; and Medellin, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) announces.

Trips bound to and from the ports of Poro and Consuelo in Camotes Island were also cancelled. Trips of fast craft vessels plying the Cebu – Ormoc route have also been cancelled, added CPA.

Shipping lines such as Jomalia Shipping have also suspended sea trips due to rough seas.

In an advisory released on Monday, the shipping firm said trips have been cancelled in the following routes: Danao-Consuelo / Consuelo-Danao; Punta Engaño- Olango / Olango-Punta Engaño; and Hagutapay to Ormoc / Ormoc to Hagutapay.

Following the suspension of sea trips, CPA has already recorded at least 51 passengers who were left stranded in Hagnaya Port.

“For other ports, passengers were advised to return to residence, issuance of boat tickets is also suspended,” said Mary Knoll Lague-Bolasa, information officer of CPA.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in northern Cebu.

It included Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands.

As of 10 a.m., Egay was spotted 525 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

Egay is forecast to continue intensifying and reach super typhoon category by late tomorrow or on early Wednesday.

