Police ask help from public to identify man with possible information about Reah Mae Tocmo’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here have released a photo of a man believed to have vital information about the brutal death of 19-year-old Reah Mae Tocmo and appealed to the public to relay any information on the individual.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), showed to reporters on Tuesday, July 25, the photo of a man they believed knew what exactly happened to the woman who was found dead inside a box in Barangay Tisa.

Rafter pleaded to the public to relay to authorities any information on the person’s identity saying the man may have information regarding the brutal death of the 19-year-old woman.

READ: Woman found dead inside box in Cebu was 19-year-old from Davao del Norte

“Nagahangyo gayud kami sa publiko sa inyong cooperation nga basin anaa kamoy impormasyon ug detalye bahin niining tawhana, ayaw gayud kamo pagmakuli sa paghatag sa inyohang impormasyon,” she said.

She also urged the person in the picture to cooperate with the police and head to the station.

“Kung naminaw siya or nakakita siya niining among panawagan, siya mismo pwede pud siya moanhi diri sa among opisina ug sa opisina ni Police Major Villaser. Sumala basin naa siyay posible nga mahatag nga impormasyon,” she said.

Rafter also reminded the public to take this matter seriously and avoid making prank calls as the police continue to find ways to give justice to Tocmo.

Rafter assured the public that they will continue to investigate the case of Tocmo even if her body is already laid to rest.

“Dili gyud namo liloan. Dili namo ni biyaan hangtod gyud nga mahuman namo kini nga investigation ug mahatag gyud nato ang hustisya. Unta magiyaan pud mi nga tama ang among ginasubay sa imbestigasyon,” she said.

She added that all the stations of the Cebu City police are also working along with the Labangon Police Station in conducting follow-up investigations.

According to Rafter, they have not set a timeline for the investigation in order to ensure that it will not be rushed.

Individuals who can give any information about the man can head to the Cebu City Police Office or the Labangon Police Station or contact their hotline at 09985986292. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for brutal murder

Dead woman, tied and wrapped, found inside a box in Tisa, Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP