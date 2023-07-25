Super Typhoon Egay keeps strength; Signal No. 5 up on Babuyan’s Camiguin Island

MANILA, Philippines — Camiguin, one of the five big islands of Babuyan, was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 on Tuesday afternoon as Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) maintained its strength while crossing the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 2 p.m. cyclone update that Egay was moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph) as it was last spotted 230 kilometers east-northeast Cagayan province’s Tuguegarao City.

Egay was packing maximum sustained winds of 180 kph and gustiness of up to 230 kph, according to state meteorologists.

Egay’s strong winds and rain also made Pagasa hoist TCWS No. 4 over the northeastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana and Gonzaga) and the rest of Babuyan Islands – Babuyan Island, Calayan Island, Fuga Island, and Dalupiri Island.

TCWS No. 3, on the other hand, remained over the following areas:

The northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, Cabagan, Tumauini)

The rest of Cagayan, Apayao, the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Adams, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Nueva Era, Carasi, Bangui, Piddig, Solsona)

The northeastern part of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk)

Batanes

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 was raised over:

The rest of Isabela, northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

The rest of Kalinga

The northeastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)

The rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan, Atok)

The northern part of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol)

Pagasa likewise placed under TCWS No. 1 the following areas:

Metro Manila

Quezon, including Pollilo Islands

The rest of Aurora

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Benguet

The rest of La Union

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Zambales

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Marinduque

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

Batangas

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Catanduanes

The state weather service said Egay is forecast to hit or pass very close to the Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area today (July 25) or early morning Wednesday.

It added that the super typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday morning and will make landfall in the vicinity of Fujian, China, on Friday morning.

kga/abc

