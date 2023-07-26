On his graduation day, son remembers late mom: ‘This one’s for you’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Our graduation day is an important milestone that will hold a special place in our hearts.

After years of studying and countless sleepless nights completing school requirements, this momentous day deserves to be celebrated with the people we cherish the most.

But Gian Gica, a 23-year-old physical therapy graduate from Mandaue, Cebu, couldn’t do this since one of his pillars of support couldn’t join him on his graduation day.

In this touching Tiktok video, Gian shared his struggle to hold back his tears during his graduation day, which he experienced without his mother.

“We were taking photos to share with my other relatives and that’s when the school auditorium started to play the song MAPA by SB19, and I tried my best to fight back my tears while I was taking pictures with my aunt, but I couldn’t help myself from remembering my mom during that time. That’s when the tears started to come out,” said Gica.

Mom as forever guardian angel

Gian’s mother, Jane, passed away last January, just days after his 23rd birthday. (Gian requests not to reveal the reason for her passing.)

Despite her mother’s absence, Gian’s family was there to show support and presented him with yellow roses—the same flowers his mom had given him during his senior high school graduation.

Although his mom is no longer physically present, Gian finds solace in knowing she will forever be his guardian angel. He remains determined to live his best life, guided by the values and love his mother instilled in him.

“This degree is for my mom, who endured a lot just to give me and my sister a bright future. If only I could have you back, I would spoil you with everything you want and need. I love you, mama”

As he embarks on his journey as a physical therapist, Gian will carry his mother’s memory in his heart, drawing strength and inspiration from her unwavering dedication and love.

