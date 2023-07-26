Retrenched MEPZ workers given separation pay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The more than 4,000 displaced Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) workers in Lapu-Lapu City have already received their separation pay on Tuesday, July 25.

This was confirmed by Kim Francisco, head of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in Lapu-Lapu City, in an interview on Wednesday, July 26.

“Ok ra Futch it went smooth ilang payout sa separation pay yesterday sulod sa company,” Francisco.

Francisco said that the payout of the separation pay of the MEPZ workers was also supervised by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The workers were displaced after two companies engaged in the garments industry, shut down their operations.

Due to this, Francisco said that on Thursday, July 27, they will be opening their office until Saturday, July 29, to accommodate applicants and displaced MEPZ workers wanting to apply for a new job.

“Naa pod mi series of Barangay Job Fairs. Aug 4 adto sa Maribago Gym, Aug 18 sa Punta Engano Gym, ug Sept 7 adto Agus Gym,” he added.

DOLE-7 will also conduct a livelihood orientation on August 1 and 2 at Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex located inside the city hall compound, Francisco said.

He also revealed that they are also waiting for the list of workers from the Human Resource Department of the two MEPZ companies, which would be endorsed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for possible assistance.

Several retrenchments have been recorded among locators inside the MEPZ in the past few months as a result of the pandemic and soaring inflation rates, experts said. /rcg

