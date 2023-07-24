SONA 2023: Cebu officials, allies laud Marcos Jr. admin’s efforts in revitalizing economy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As far as some local officials and allies in Cebu are concerned, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has accomplished a lot in terms of revitalizing the country’s economy.

During President Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, officials here lauded the accomplishments his administration has so far achieved.

At the same time, they looked forward to the implementation of the President’s plans which he introduced during his SONA on Monday.

For Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, the SONA was a “comprehensive report of the gains” of the Marcos Jr. administration.

“The President gave a very comprehensive report on the gains of the PBBM administration in just one year. And considering that he started with an economy ravaged by the pandemic restrictions, I must say he has done admirably well,” Garcia told reporters in a text message.

The governor, who is among the President’s political allies, also lauded the conclusion of his SONA.

“This is a President who, by word and by deed, is leading our country and all of us Filipinos to genuinely and truly Love the Philippines,” she added.

Representatives Duke Frasco and Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon, of the 5th District and the lone district of Mandaue City respectively, also shared the same sentiments.

Frasco, in a separate statement, said he was elated when President Marcos Jr. made mention of Pier 88 in his SONA.

“I (also) express my sincerest gratitude to our President for recognizing the efforts and dedication of each and every Filipino, especially the workforce — our farmers, our private partners, our government officials, school teachers, and health workers,” he added.

Ouano-Dizon also said she was happy for the President to report on providing free healthcare services, particularly dialysis.

“Nalipay ko nga ang atong advocacy for free dialysis and dugang specialty government medical centers nasugdan na,” she said.

“I look forward to doing my part in helping his legislative agenda in Congress,” Ouano-Dizon added.

Like Garcia, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes commended President Marcos Jr. for baring his administration’s plans in reviving the country’s economy.

For Cortes, the President’s second SONA was empowering to leaders of local government units (LGUs) like him.

He also said he was glad the President vowed to strengthen education and health in the Philippines.

“Gawas sa pagpalig-on sa ekonomiya, isip Mayor akong gikalipay ang mga programa sa Presidente sa pagpalig-on sa kahimsog ug edukasyon tungod kay importante kini sa kadaghanan,” he explained.

President Marcos Jr.’s second SONA ran for an hour and 11 minutes. He opened his speech by pointing to the biggest challenge he thought the country faced: inflation.

“One year ago today, I stood here before you, setting forth the plans we have to improve the economy, bring jobs to our people, improve the ease of doing business, recalibrate our educational system to adapt to our new economy, lower and rationalize energy costs, boost agricultural production, enhance healthcare, and continue social programs for the poor and the vulnerable,” he said in his opening statement.

“Let me now report to the people on the successes we can now claim to and also the challenges we continue to face,” he added.

According to Marcos, the situation was further exacerbated by lessening oil production from countries that the Philippines imported from, which triggered the domino effect on other sectors.

However, Marcos said in his SONA that economists could craft policies that will serve as baselines for the economy in the coming years, as indicated in the medium-term fiscal framework.

Other highlights in his SONA included his administration’s push to embrace digitalization, agrarian reform, foreign relations, and a request to Congress to reform the country’s tax system.

The Chief Executive explained these measures are needed to be passed to make the country progressive.

He enumerated the legislative pieces he wanted to be enacted into laws.

“Once again, I appeal to Congress for its support for the following priority legislations:

The essential tax measures under our medium-term fiscal framework such as excise tax on single-use plastics, VAT (value added tax) on digital services, rationalization of mining fiscal regime, motor vehicle users charge, the military and uniformed personnel pension, amendment of the fisheries code, amendment of the anti-agricultural smuggling act, amendment of the cooperative code, new government procurement law, new government auditing code, anti-financial account scamming, Tatak Pinoy law, the blue economy law, ease of paying taxes, LGU income classification and the Philippine immigration act,” he said.

Several of the bills Marcos mentioned have yet to reach final readings in Senate and House of Representatives.

One of this is titled ‘Unified System of Separation, Retirement, and Pension for Uniformed Personnel’ that is up for committee deliberations in the House.

Another one is a measure titled ‘Tatak Pinoy’ or ‘An act mandating the formulation, financing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of a comprehensive Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) strategy.’

The bill was filed in Senate on May 23, shortly before Congress closed its first regular session. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

RELATED STORIES

SONA 2023: Cebu progressive groups vow ‘much bigger’ rally

‘People’s Sona’ crowd estimate at 10,000 so far — Bayan

Marcos urges Congress to reform tax system in the country

Bongbong Marcos administration was ‘too chill’ on first year in office — Hontiveros

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP