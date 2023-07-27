Gitaruelas crowned first Queen of the Mountain champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fast-rising cycling prospect Leslie Gitaruelas was crowned the first “Queen of the Mountain” winner after topping the said road bike race on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cebu.

The young Cebuana cyclist surprised everyone during the race after crossing the finish line first in four hours, two minutes, and seven seconds.

Gitaruelas the daughter of vaunted long-distance runner Liezl Gitaruelas pocketed a whopping P30,000 for her huge win.

Elite triathlete and cyclist Karen Andrea Manayon trailed Giteruelas at second place in 4:03.19 while Gitaruelas’ older sister, Lovely followed at third in 4:05.37.

Manayon earned P20,000, while Gitaruelas received P15,000.

It can be recalled that Leslie Gitaruelas also competed in the National Road Championships of the PhilCycling in Tagaytay last June 29 where she placed seventh.

This time, she proved that she got what it takes to win a major title in the highly-competitive road race in cycling.

Pangasinan’s Wenizah Claire Vinoya placed fourth with a time of 4:09.27, and Gin Lee Cycling’s Raven Joy Valdez settled for fifth place.

Vinoya walked away with P10,000 and Valdez with P5,000.

A total of 31 elite female cyclists from Iloilo, Manila, Davao, Lucena, Nueva Ecija, Ozamis, Negros Occidental, Cavite, Pangasinan, and Surigao City competed in the race.

The race organized by Sugbo Cycle covered 101-kilometers from Barangay Busay on Transcentral Highway all the way to Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, then to Lugo in Borbon town. /rcg

