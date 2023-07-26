Alcoseba to compete in 101 km Queen of the Mountain cycling race 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) women’s triathlon bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba led the stacked line-up of female cyclists that will compete in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain tomorrow, Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The gruelling race will cover over 101 kilometers, traversing Cebu’s highlands and northwest portion.

Alcoseba, 30 others to compete in race

Alcoseba is one of the national team members that will test their mettle in this race. A total of 31 female cyclists will compete in this race.

Joining them are Philippine mountain bike national team members Shagne Yaoyao of Danao City and Jermyn Prado of Quezon City.

Fellow triathlete and bemedalled trackster Karen Andrea Manayon will also compete in the race organized by Sugbo Cycle.

Medellin Criterium

It can be recalled that Sugbo Cycle also organized the first Medellin Criterium last Sunday, July 2, 2023, which traversed the scenic Aisle of Medellin in northern Cebu.

This time, they’re organizing an all-female cycling race which traverses the Transcentral Highway all the way to Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, to Lugo in Borbon.

It won’t be just another race since the competitors have to endure over 1,800 meters of elevation and ascent which adds to the challenge.

Other notable cyclists competing are the Gitaruelas siblings in Lovely and Leslie, along with Pamela Jane Ruiz of the Keith Defiebre Cycling Team.

From Iloilo to Surigao City

The other competitors come from Iloilo, Manila, Davao, Lucena, Nueva Ecija, Ozamis, Negros Occidental, Cavite, Pangasinan, and Surigao City.

The champion will pocket P30,000, while the second placer gets P20,000. the third to fifth placers will receive P15,000, P10,000, and P5,000, respectively.

The race will kick off at 7:00 AM and will likely last six hours. A race briefing will happen at 6:30 AM at the starting area for last-minute instructions from the organizers.

