WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo, other celebrity friends throw bachelorette party for Maja Salvador

Maja Salvador is one radiant bride-to-be in a lavish bachelorette party thrown for her by some friends and celebrities months before her wedding to fiancé Rambo Nuñez.

A video shared on Salvador’s Instagram account on Saturday, April 15, showed the actress having a grand entrance at the event before having fun with friends, including celebrities Kathryn Bernado, Maine Mendoza, Kakai Bautista, Precious Lara Quigaman, Miles Ocampo, MJ Lastimosa, Thou Reyes, Pooh, and Alora Sasam.

The actress, donning an off-white tube top with an oversized bow embellished with pearls, and matching skirt, and a veil headdress with the word “Bride” on top, expressed her excitement and nervousness about the “new chapter” of her life.

“Papunta na ako sa new chapter ng buhay ko. I’m scared, pero ‘yun siguro ang maganda, ‘yung may takot. Kasi kung ibabahagi ko siya sa bawat role na ginanap ko, this time, wala nang director na magca-cut. Wala nang actor’s cue. Ito na ‘yung totoong buhay and excited ako,” she said in the video.

(I’m heading towards a new chapter in my life. I’m scared, but I guess it’s good to be scared. Because if I can relate this to every role I portrayed, this time, there’s no director who would say, ‘cut’. There would be no actor’s cue. This is the real thing, and I’m excited.)

The “Wildflower” star’s bridal shower appeared to be divided into two parts, starting with an intimate dinner with her closest friends. The video then shifted to Salvador heading to an entertainment party where she can be seen with a bride’s veil and a bouquet of flowers.

The party also featured performances from “Drag Race Philippines season one” alums Prince and Lady Morgana, among others.

The “Legal Wife” star was congratulated by fellow actresses Jai Agpangan and Sunshine Cruz, as well as comedian DJ Jhai Ho in the comments of her post.

Salvador announced her engagement to Nuñez in April 2022, when the latter popped the question during an intimate gathering with their closest friends and family. The couple is set to get married in July of this year, although details are yet to be disclosed.

The actress recently confirmed her departure from noontime show “Eat Bulaga” earlier this month, where she cited its “uncertainties” and upcoming wedding as some of the reasons.

