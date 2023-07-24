LOOK: Maja Salvador is a radiant bride in photo shoot

Fans were treated to a peek at how Maja Salvador would look like as a bride after the actress donned a wedding gown in a photo shoot for a brand.

Salvador exuded radiance in a sparkly pearl white strapless corset gown with a beaded waist bow, as seen in a series of photos on her Instagram page on Monday, July 24.

“Maja, the blooming bride,” the caption read in one of the snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

Salvador also served looks wearing a dark moss green halter tulle gown, with her hair up in a messy bun.

Fans could not help but gush over the actress, with some pointing out the similar vibe of her photo shoot to her characters as Camila dela Torre and Ivy Aguas in the hit 2019 TV series “Killer Bride.”

Salvador announced her engagement to Rambo Nuñez in April 2022. While the couple has remained mum about the details of their nuptials, someone from Salvador’s camp reportedly disclosed to TV host Boy Abunda that their wedding will be held this July.

