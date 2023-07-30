Ryan Japhet Gablines: Topping the licensure exams for interior designers was a blessing from God

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At first, he thought of taking up architecture in college. But then, he changed his mind and instead enrolled in interior design.

And it seems that Ryan Japhet Gablines, 23, made the right decision.

Gablines, a graduate of the University of San Carlos in Cebu City, topped the July 2023 Licensure Examination for Interior Designers with an average rating of 87 percent.

“It felt like stepping into a dream that turned into reality. I was really delighted all that hard work paid off. I only made sure to pass, but being at the top, it was a great blessing from God,” Gablines told CDN Digital.

Good grades

Gablines, a resident of Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, is the son of a furniture draftsman. His father, Rande, was his biggest influence in deciding to take interior design in college.

And being the eldest of three siblings, Gablines said that he always worked hard to keep good grades in school and eventually pass the licensure exams.

He was a consistent honor student and he graduated senior high school with flying colors. He was also magna cum laude during his college graduation last June 2022.

Shortly after he graduated college, Gablines said that he prepared both mentally and physically for the licensure exams.

He properly managed his time to make sure that he would be able to focus on his reviews while he also worked at the Cebu office of a Manila-based interior design firm.

He got the job offer to work as Junior Technical Designer last August 2022. A few months later he was promoted to Junior Designer.

Licensure exam

As a preparation for the interior design licensure exams, Gablines said he asked for tips from previous exam takers and passers. He also took the time to gather reading materials and enrolled himself in a review center.

Gablines said that he wanted to always give his best in everything that he did.

And to make sure that he was physically and mentally ready for the exams, he developed a healthy lifestyle and took plenty of rest.

Just like in any journey, there were also times that he felt burn out.

Gablines said that his love for anime movies and series helped him unwind, relax his mind and overcome stress. He would also play the bandurria or do urban sketching during his breaks.

When it was finally time for him to take the licensure examination from July 4 to 6, 2023 , all that he ever prayed for was to pass and hopefully land a good paying job.

Topping the examination was already a plus, he said.

Be bold

When the exam results were released, Gablines said, he was filled with gratitude, especially for his family and friends who stood by him as they also encouraged him never to give up.

For those who have yet to take the examination, he said that there would be nothing to fear.

“Be ready, be brave, and be bold! Take your chances and always believe in what you are capable of. Pray, ask for guidance, manifest, and trust yourself that you can do it.” | Mariele Ocubillo, CTU Intern

