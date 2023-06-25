Cebu architecture topnotcher wants to follow in her father’s footsteps

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Marynelle Charis Mangasep Baysa, 25, wanted to be just like her father.

She grew up dreaming that one day, she would also start to create her own designs and make her parents, especially her father, Architect Libby Baysa, proud.

And because of her hard work, she did not just pass the Licensure Examination for Architects. She ranked fifth in the exam, a spot that she shared with Janrea Caballero Cuyos, a fellow graduate at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City.

Both got an average rating of 83.90 percent.

“Just believe in yourself. If you work hard now, it will pay off later,” said Marynelle, who is a native of Tacoloban City in Leyte province.

Unbelievable news

Marynelle said she was watching a movie back home in Tacloban City with her family when she received news that she passed and made it to the Top 5 of the licensure exam.

“Is this real or am I dreaming?” was her first reaction when she learned of the exam results.

“I told you so,” she recalled her mother, Araceli, telling her as she hugged her tight with tears flowing from her eyes.

Both her parents told her that it was the best news that they have so far received.

Marynelle said she never expected to pass the examination, much more make it to the Top 10. She even thought that she would fail in the exam after she had a mental block.

She started to realize that everything was for real after congratulatory messages from her friends and classmates flooded her cellular phone.

Marynelle said she was just too happy and grateful that she was finally reaping the rewards from spending sleepless nights and the many breakdowns that she has had ahead of her examination schedule.

Finally, she was now a registered architect, and a topnotcher at that.

Her father’s dream

Marynelle said it was her father who influenced her to study architecture. She said that her father wanted her to be just like him.

When he told her of how proud he was of her, she could not be any happier.

Marynelle, who is called Meg by her parents, grew up with her family on top of her priorities. She said that she valued her family’s happiness more than anything else.

The eldest of three siblings, Marynelle said, she knew that she will especially make her father happy if she becomes an architect just like him.

But she admitted that her journey was never easy. Along the way, she developed a love-hate relationship with architecture.

There were times that she was also overwhelmed with the deadlines for the submission of her architecture plates.

She even reached a point that she started to doubt and asked herself if she made the right decision to enrol in the course.

But Marynelle said that she was not the type to give up easily. She continued to persevere despite all the hardships that came her way.

Marynelle, who admits to being an introverted and very shy, said that she wanted to accomplish something and she was determined to achieve the dream that she shares with her father.

As she continued with her studies, she started to “feel a connection” with architecture because it allowed her to express who she really was through physical representations.

Because of her perseverance and the support of her family and friends, she graduated cum laude in 2019.

A step closer to her goal

As she was about to take the architecture licensure exam last June 9 to 11, Marynelle said that she was shaking relentlessly. She felt cold and was sweating due to her nervousness. She was about to breakdown as she started to also doubt herself and her capabilities.

She felt very pressured because she knew that a lot of people were expecting her to get a high score.

But she told herself that she was already a step closer to achieving her dream and should not give up. She also took comfort in the fact that she has the support of her family and friends.

And now that she was officially an architect, Marynelle said she looks forward to finally doing her own designs and probably working alongside her father.

But while she does this, she wanted to also explore other opportunities and make her own mark in the industry.

Speaking from her experience, Marynelle is urging dreamers like her to continue to persevere and never give up on their hopes and dreams “because good days are coming.”

“But also, if things get too overwhelming, don’t hesitate to give yourself a break. No matter what you do, do not feel bad about doing it,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Velez College graduate on topping OT Licensure Exams: ‘Trust in the process’

Four Cebu grads in Top 10 of March 2023 MedTech Licensure Exams

Lone Cebuano nursing topnotcher shares secret to success: Self-care

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP