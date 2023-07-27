Renzo Montenegro: This topnotcher treats licensure exams like an ordinary exam to escape pressure

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With a strong support system and unparalleled motivation, success is never far behind.

Renzo Montenegro, 23, shared with CDN Digital his journey towards ranking 3rd in the July 2023 Licensure Examination for Interior Designers with a rating of 86.05 percent.

Montenegro, of Misamis Occidental and a graduate of the University of San Carlos, said that in order to free himself from pressure, he treated the licensure exam just like any ordinary exam.

He added that at first, he thought that topping the exams would be next to impossible, given the amount of attention and hype these generate. He admits to feeling intimidated just thinking about the tests.

Preparation for the examination

To prepare himself for the exams, the youngest of four siblings, enrolled at a review center and attended the 10-week online review sessions without fail.

Montenegro said he reviewed mostly at home because he was away from his only batchmate who was also taking the exams.

With an organized study routine, he said he managed to balance his studies and personal affairs.

Inspiration, support system

With his family as his motivation and source of support, Montenegro said he will forever be grateful to them for having his back on whichever path he wishes to pursue.

“They inspire me to continue to strive for great things, but they also keep me grounded. Whatever it is that I achieve, I can go home and simply just be a son or a brother to my family,” the consistent honor student since grade school stated.

While being in the Top 3 in the licensure examination made him proud and happy as this is what he has been praying for the last few months, the victory he said was made even sweeter given the numerous challenges he battled during his review.

However, those challenges never altered his focus on the exams since he has always looked at this as a culmination of all his years in school, and the fulfillment of a childhood dream of one day becoming a licensed interior designer.

Tips on how to do well in exams

The son of a retired government employee and airline worker, Montenegro let CDN Digital into some secret tips on how to study for an upcoming exam.

He said that one must follow a study routine, a pattern, a study plan, or a format that you know you are comfortable with.

“There are very many tips out there that people follow that isn’t necessarily “one-size-fits-all”. It will only pressure you into thinking that what you are doing is not enough,” said Montenegro.

“I think it is important to listen to your mind and body, know your limits, know how much studying you can take, and adjust accordingly. Make a study habit, routine, or study plan that you know you can stick to,” he added.

He said that the Licensure Examination is just another exam.

It is important that you have to study for it in order to meet the minimum requirements.

This young achiever who dabbles in video games, playing instruments, listening to music, reading, and watching movies during his free time, believes that whether you’re a topnotcher or a plain passer, is not what is really important. What you do after the exams and how you plot your next moves are more crucial, he stressed.

Still weighing his options

Since it’s only been two days after the results were released on July 25, Montenegro admits he is yet uncertain about how he would proceed. He said he is still weighing his options whether to take on projects of his own, have himself mentored by a company, or take up further studies.

For the moment, let’s give this proud topnotcher some solo moment to savor his victory, and enjoy this latest feather on his cap.

Congrats, licensed interior designer, Renzo Montenegro! | rcg

