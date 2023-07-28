MEPZ retrenchment alarms Lapu-Lapu City official

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The retrenchment of workers at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) will be tackled by a Lapu-Lapu City councilor with concerned agencies.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon said she is planning to meet with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and other agencies to tackle the employment gap.

Earlier, more than 4,000 MEPZ workers were displaced after two locators there decided to shut down their operation.

Cuizon was afraid that the city might experience an employment gap since thousands of new graduates would also start seeking jobs.

“In fact we are planning to call the attention of DTI kay kaning MEPZ dako-dako baya ni unya sagonson ang iyang retrenchment. So we will call the DTI unya pwede nato hangyoon ang DTI kung unsa po’y ilang gibuhat ani, together with PEZA nato, kay daghan man gyud kaayo ang involve bitaw unya daghan kaayo tag graduate, asa mani nato sila ipamutang bitaw,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon also emphasized the importance of job matching by urging students to take courses that match the needs of the industry.

“Kung unsa toy kinahanglan nga trabaho mao gyuy i-encourage sa mga bata nga mao poy kurso nga kuhaon,” she added.

Currently, Cuizon said that the city is also planning to create programs for these retrenched workers so that their separation pay won’t be put to waste.

“While they are receiving separation pays, asa raman na kutob? So mao to nindot nga naa gyud siyay program nga mosawo nila ba nga unsay gusto nilang sudlan, mosud ba sila ug negosyo. So mao na siya ang nindot unta nga istoryahon puhon together with the DTI, DOLE and PESO,” she said.

Earlier, Kim Francisco, head of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in Lapu-Lapu City, said that the city will hold barangay job fairs to accommodate displaced MEPZ workers.

Next week, displaced workers are also expected to receive financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after the Human Resource Department (HRD) from these two companies submitted the list of their workers. /rcg

