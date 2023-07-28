Tropical storm Khanun maintains strength, still outside PAR

The tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is keeping its strength as it accelerates north-northwestward, the state weather bureau reported on Friday.

At 11 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported tropical storm Khanun was 1,345 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

It has increased its speed to 25 kilometers per hour (kph), carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Engr. Al Quiblat, Chief of Pagasa-Mactan, said tropical storm Khanun will be named “Falcon” as as it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday night, July 29, or on Sunday, July 30.

The tropical storm can become a typhoon before entering PAR, Pagasa said.

Although Khanun is forecast to strengthen in the coming days, Pagasa said it will unlikely hoist wind signals anywhere.

However, it is predicted to enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” which may bring occasional or monsoon rains to western parts of Luzon and the Visayas beginning Saturday or Sunday.

Localized thunderstorm

Quiblat said Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy weather starting this Friday, July 28, until Sunday, July 30.

Rains may be experienced in the afternoon or in the evening due to localized thunderstorms.

The average temperature here is between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius while the average wind speed is 20 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Moreover, Quiblat is urging those who are going out to sea to always be careful.

“Mokalit raba’g kusog atong hangin ana, just like what happened sa Manila didto sa Binangunan, Rizal. Thunderstorm to siya nikalit og unos, nikalit og tungo ang dagat balud.” he said.

“So ang mga gagmay’ng sakyanang pandagat, delikado gihapon labi na mga mangingisda.” he added. | with reports from Mariele Ocubillo, CTU Intern

