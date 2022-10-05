DSWD-7 validating reports of more displaced workers in MEPZ

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is validating reports that there are also other workers from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) who were displaced after their company filed for bankruptcy.

Shalaine Marie Lucero, regional director of DSWD-7, said that the company has a total of 116 employees who were displaced after the company closed.

“So the first thing that we will do is that we will verify this with the PEZA (Philippine Economic Zone Authority). Sila man ang dunay data kung kinsa ning mga companies nga nang-retrench o nanirado and we will have to get the names of those nga na-retrench para verified na daan ang maong data,” Lucero said.

Lucero said that they also plan to give financial assistance to these workers after they will be able to verify the information.

Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Services Office (PESO) head Kim Francisco said that the company closed in September after it declared bankruptcy.

On Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4, the agency distributed financial assistance to the 4,203 retrenched workers from the five locators of MEPZ at the Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City.

However, Lucero said that only 3,729 retrenched workers were able to get their financial assistance, which ranges from P2,000 to P5,000.

For those who failed to claim their financial assistance, Lucero assured them that they can still receive them as they will be contacted by their respective companies.

The agency will also coordinate with the City Government of Lapu-Lapu to schedule another payout. They will also coordinate with their provincial offices to cater to those who already returned to their provinces.

“Ang atong buhaton adto nato sila hatagan sa atong mga social welfare and development office nga naa sa Bohol, Negros and Siquijor. Should there be any instance nga outside sila sa region seven, naa man tay lista kung kinsa tanan ang na-retrench then naa man tay regional offices sa other areas, we will collaborate with the other regional directors,” she added.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

4,000 workers from 5 MEPZ firms lose jobs

Philippine Economic Zone Authority