Wonggoys enters new era, launches new single – Plastic

Music, like all forms of art, evolves with the times so when you have 13 years in the music industry under your belt, it forces you to keep up. That’s why the Wonggoys are entering a new era with new music, new merch, and even new management. The sibling trio released their new single Plastic to family, friends and the media last Friday, July 21, 2023 in Molave Kaffee and Bistro on Molave Street, Cebu City.

Plastic is their first single release since Organic was released in 2022.

As titos of the Cebuano music industry, the Wonggoys feel that they should set an example to younger and newer artists to be socially responsible with their lyricism and storytelling. Their newest single Plastic is about developing a environmentally conscious mindset but also at the same time, talks about human dynamics and friendly relations. Plastic can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.

“We wanted to make it educational but also relatable to the younger generations by also making it about fake friends,” said Kyle Wong, songwriter and guitarist of the band. Kyle and his brothers, Willy and Gabe, also shared their vision for organizations and institutions to use Plastic as a fun way to educate younger generations about plastic waste management.

When news broke out that the Wonggoys were “disbanding” in 2022, Cebuanos were distraught. During the press launch, the Wonggoys clarified that they are not disbanding because first and foremost, they are brothers. Organic was confirmed to be their third and last album because creating a whole album takes too much time from other responsibilities in their personal life.

Creating Creative Collaborations in Cebu

Written in October 2019, Plastic was supposed to be one of the songs in Organic but after careful consideration, the Wonggoys believed Plastic was meant for other things so it was shelved. When Cebuano music producer Vince Lucero approached them for a collaboration last year, Plastic came up and after 7 sessions, it was produced and ready to be released. This is the first time the Wonggoys are collaborating with Vince.

With their new management, Black Straw Production Co., the Wonggoys is also collaborating with Cebu-based music producer and 3D artist Carlisle Tabanera to create the Plastic music video set to be released in August. According to band manager and owner of Black Straw Production, Paulo Varela, this exciting bisdakcollaboration is set to produce one of the first music videos in the Philippines produced and conceptually fully in a 3D animation.

Another collaboration the Wonggoys have in the works is with a Mandaue-based toy designer, LabMonkeys. These eco-friendly figurines of Kyle, Gabe and Billy Wong are inspired by their sound and their personalities. Vocalist Gabe Wong said that they hope to have the art toy auctioned in the future to fund projects that spread awareness about the environment and proper plastic waste management.

