Khanun enters PAR, now called tropical storm Falcon — Pagasa

By: Charie Abarca - Inquirer.net | July 29,2023 - 10:47 AM

The track of tropical storm Falcon.

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical storm with the international name Khanun has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and was given the local name Falcon, said the state weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Benison Estareja said Falcon entered the country’s area of responsibility at 11 p.m. on July 28.

Falcon was last seen 1,360 kilometers east of Central Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

“This tropical cyclone will remain over the Philippine Sea and far from the landmass throughout the forecast period. Falcon may exit the PAR region between Monday afternoon and Monday evening,” said Pagasa in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

The state weather bureau added that Falcon might continuously intensify over the next three days. It may also strengthen into a typhoon on Sunday, July 30.

“The hoisting of wind signal due to Falcon over any locality in the country remains unlikely based on the current forecast scenario,” said Pagasa.

Despite this, state meteorologists still warned of occasional rain in the western sections of Luzon and Visayas which may be caused by the southwest monsoon being enhanced by tropical storm Doksuri, formerly Egay, and tropical storm Falcon.

Meanwhile, gusty conditions may prevail over the following areas due to the cyclone-enhanced southwest monsoon beginning Saturday, July 29:

  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Palawan
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Romblon
  • most of CALABARZON
  • Bicol Region
  • Western Visayas

Metro Manila and nearby provinces may also be affected by gusty conditions beginning Sunday, July 30.

RELATED STORIES

Pagasa: Tropical Storm Khanun to enter PAR as Falcon early Saturday

Tropical storm Khanun maintains strength, still outside PAR

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Central Luzon, Pagasa, southwest monsoon, tropical storm Falcon, Tropical storm Khanun, Visayas
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.