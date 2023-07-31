Cebu Daily Newscast: Truck falls into ravine in Tabogon; 2 people dead

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Two men were killed after a 10-wheeler cargo truck fell off a 10-meter ravine in Barangay Libjo, Tabogon town in northern Cebu at past 12 a.m. on July 30.

The truck also landed in a portion of a house below the ravine damaging it and a motorcycle parked near the house.

Police Captain Jose Buscato Jr., Tabogon Police Station chief, identified the dead victims as Casimero Arriesgado, driver of the truck, and Ronald Pasuquin, the truck driver’s helper.

Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago earned a unanimous 12-round decision over former four-division champion Nonito Donaire on Saturday to claim the vacant World Boxing Council bantamweight world title.

Santiago, 27, claimed the first world title of his career as he denied the 40-year-old “Filipino Flash,” who was aiming to rebound from a brutal second-round knockout loss to Japan’s Naoya Inoue 13 months ago.

The Philippines’ debut run in the Fifa Women’s World Cup came to an end on Sunday after Norway’s 6-0 blowout win in their final group stage match.

Sophie Roman Haug’s hat trick kick-started Norway’s dormant offense and sparked the victory that moved the Norwegians into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Norway scored early and often, netting three goals in the first 31 minutes.

Fair weather is expected for the next five days in Central Visayas, according to the state weather bureau stationed in Mactan.

“For the next five days, maayo man ang panahon (For the next five days, the weather will be okay),” this is how Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan), described the weather condition.

Quiblat told CDN Digital on Sunday, July 30, that the weather would be “partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers due to thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and night.”

