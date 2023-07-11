6-vehicle smashup in Maguikay: 2 truck drivers injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two truck drivers were rushed to a hospital after they got pinned inside their vehicles in a smashup that involved six vehicles in Mandaue City on Tuesday, July 11.

Traffic went to a standstill for nearly an hour along the highway in Brgy. Maguikay, Mandaue City around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to the accident.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, the vehicles involved in the 6-vehicle smashup were a 10-wheeler water tanker, three motorcycles, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a 6-wheeler garbage truck.

The drivers of the two trucks, however, got pinned in their vehicles due to the impact, and that rescuers had to safely extract them for a few minutes.

Police Staff Sergeant Jimson Dapar of Mandaue City Police Office’s (MCPO) Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) identified the injured truck drivers as Nomer Candelaria Berico and Ernesto Enolpe Glipa,

Berico was driving the garbage truck while Glipa was the one behind the wheel of the water tanker.

Citing initial findings, Dapar said the garbage truck, which was traversing the northbound lane of the highway, apparently lost control after it tried to avoid a taxi maneuvering a u-turn from the opposite direction.

However, the truck hit an incoming water tanker.

The impact also resulted in a domino-like effect that lead to the 6-vehicle smashup, as the vehicles tailing behind the two trucks – the three motorcycles and the SUV – also crashed onto one another, police added.

