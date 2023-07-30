Viewing parties nationwide set up for Filipinas’ crucial match vs Norway

By: Jonas Terrado - Philippine Daily Inquirer | July 30,2023 - 02:50 PM
People attend a watch party at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila on July 25, 2023 for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and New Zealand in Wellington.

People attend a watch party at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila on July 25, 2023 for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and New Zealand in Wellington. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand—More viewing parties have been placed back home when the Philippines goes for a shock Fifa Women’s World Cup round-of-16 berth against Norway on Sunday here.

A total of 48 SM malls from different parts of the country will set up a large screen for the crunch 3 p.m. Philippine time match where the Filipinas aim to score an upset over the troubled Norwegian side.

LIST OF SM MALLS WATCH PARTY VENUES FOR FILIPINAS

 

This comes after Ayala Malls held viewing parties at its Manila Bay branch in the Filipinas’ match with Switzerland and the landmark victory over New Zealand at UP Town Center.

Ayala Malls’ will stage Sunday’s viewing party at Glorietta.

People react at a live screening of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup football match between Philippines and New Zealand in Wellington on July 25, 2023, at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

Meanwhile, the Philippine Football Federation opted to reschedule all of Sunday’s domestic men’s and women’s matches in support of the Filipinas.

Games in the Copa Paulino Alcantara and the PFF Women’s League will give way to the highly-anticipated matches.

Interest in the Filipinas has peaked since the Fifa Women’s World Cup began, especially after the win in the second match on Sarina Bolden’s goal and Olivia McDaniel’s stops.

It’s a huge turn after the Philippines faced the prospect of missing the chance of having a local broadcaster show the games on free platforms.

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023, Filipinas, Norway
