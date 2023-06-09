Nonito Donaire still has what it takes to be a world champion again – Cebu boxing experts

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Nonito Donaire Jr. still has what it takes to become a world champion again, Cebuano boxing experts said.

Donaire Jr., the former four-division world champion is scheduled to fight Mexican Alexandro Santiago on July 15 for the World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight title which he formerly held.

At 40 years old, many have doubted The Filipino Flash’s hunger to win another world title following his devastating December 6 loss in his rematch against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

However, for international boxing judges Salven Lagumbay, Edward Ligas, and international matchmaker and trainer Edito Villamor, the Filipino Flash still has the skills and capability to become a world champion anew.

Salven Lagumbay

For Lagumbay, Donaire needs a good trainer and cornerman as he believes the latter still has what it takes to reclaim a world boxing title.

“Donaire is not over-the-hill. He is still very capable of winning a world title. But he needs to get a really good trainer and cornerman for him to regain his old status. Yes, he will be world champion again,” said Lagumbay.

Edward Ligas

Meanwhile, Ligas wants Donaire to focus on his speed but believes the former world champ has the technical prowess, power, and experience to beat Santiago.

“Naa pay ikabuga oi, focus lang unya iyang mabalik ang speed. Si Donaire is technical, more experienced and power. But Santiago is young and hungry,” said Ligas.

Edito Villamor

On the other hand, Villamor said that Donaire’s training camp in Cebu will be a huge boost for him in preparing for the July 15 bout.

“Yes dako pa siya ikabuga to win the title fight ilabi na diri sa Pilipinas ang training niya daghan siya mga ka sparring partners diri. Wala naman siya e-adjust sa iyang style kay daghan namn siya experience sa mga duwa nga title fight. Ang training lang jud niya ang pinaka importante ug condition sa iyang lawas nga maka recover after sa hard training ug weight reductions,” Villamor explained.

Donaire Jr. who has a record of 47 wins with 28 knockouts and seven defeats will face a younger, 27-year-old Mexican contender in Santiago.

Santiago, the former Mexican super bantamweight champion is rated No. 4 in the WBC bantamweight world rankings. He has an impressive record of 27-3-5 (win-loss-draw) with 14 knockouts.

Donaire Jr. has been training in Cebu since April and has sparred with several local boxers in various gyms.

Part of the reason for his stay in Cebu was to advocate a waste-to-energy program. /rcg

