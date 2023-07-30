Fair weather for Central Visayas in next 5 days — Pagasa Mactan
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fair weather is expected for the next five days in Central Visayas, according to the state weather bureau stationed in Mactan.
“For the next five days, maayo man ang panahon (For the next five days, the weather will be okay),” this is how Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan), described the weather condition.
Partly cloudy to cloudy
Quiblat told CDN Digital on Sunday, July 30, that the weather would be “partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers due to thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and night.”
“Tapos ang kadagatan, slight to moderate pod. Wala ta’y gale warning nga issuehan. We do not expect nga maka-issue ta og gale warning for Central Visayas,” he added.
(Then the seas, also slight to moderate. We don’t have a gale warning to issue. We do not expect that we can issue a gale warning for Central Visayas.)
Falcon to leave PH
“Ang bagyo (Falcon) [the storm (Falcon)], 1,190 kilometers east of northern Luzon tua na tungod sa (is now near) northern Luzon,” Quiblat said.
He said it would be expected to leave the country on Monday night or Tuesday morning.
“Wala’y direktang epekto diri ug layo ra kaayong higayona nga mo landfall bisa’g asang dapita sa nasud,” Quiblat said.
(There is no direct effect here and it is a very far chance that it will make a landfall anywhere in our country.)
Fair weather in CV
In general, he said, the Central Visayas would experience a “fair weather” in the next five days.
Central Visayas is made up of the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor and the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.
