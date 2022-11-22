A splendid and pampering getaway awaits in Moalboal

CEBU, Philippines — Want to have an unforgettable experience this weekend?

Club Serena Resort in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu has a lot to offer — from relaxed luxury experiences to adventurous getaways.

Moalboal is cited as a haven for scuba and freedivers because of its splendid underwater beauty, which is also perfect for snorkeling.

Aside from the luxurious suites and villas with their beach or garden views, guests can also enjoy the town’s majestic underwater world.

Moalboal dive spots are a must-see for beginners and experienced divers.

Guest may book and try diving under (the Professional Association of Diving Instructors) PADI Discover Scuba Program, and PADI Bubble Maker for kids 8 years old.

PADI dive courses are available too.

Certified scuba divers may also book shore dives or boat dives as well.

Those who want to explore the breathtaking marine life from the surface may enjoy snorkeling and swimming with the sardines and turtles.

Guests may also enjoy the waters through paddle boarding and kayaking.

The resort also offers underwater camera rentals to document your memorable experience.

The tropical world-class resort welcomes its guest with its traditional Cebuano Christmas Tree and its refreshing view that will surely give you the pleasurable escape you deserve.

Moalboal is 99.5 kilometers or 3 hours and 22 minutes from Mactan Cebu International Airport.

Department of Tourism-Central Visayas (DOT)- DIVE 7 recently featured dive spots in Central Visayas, including those found in Moalboal town during the Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) 2022. /rcg

