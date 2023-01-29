Capitol: More than 300,000 tourists visited Moalboal in 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tourism in the town of Moalboal in southwestern Cebu, known for hosting some of the popular diving spots in the country, has rebounded in 2022, local officials say.

The local government of Moalboal reported that in the previous year, they welcomed 355,445 tourists, based on a report from the Cebu Provincial Government’s news portal Sugbo News.

Of this figure, 264, 528 were tourists who went on island-hopping, sardine run and turtle watching excursions.

The Capitol added that Moalboal saw an increase in tourist arrivals beginning February 2022, when the government lifted restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

By March, the number of tourist arrivals in the municipality rose by up to 70 percent.

Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron also expressed confidence that they will be welcoming more tourists in their locality this year.

Cabaron was quoted citing the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) initiatives in putting up a Tourist Rest Area as one of the factors that can drive more tourists to visit Moalboal.

“Last year man gani nagsaka, how much [more] this year 2023, labi na ang atong Secretary of Tourism naghingusog gyud maayo nga ang tourism sa Pilipinas, dili lang sa Cebu, mo-umento gyud pinaagi sa mga daghang infrastructure gibuhat,” he said.

The mayor also expressed gratitude to the Capitol and Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia for supporting the tourism industry.

“Mao na ang mga turista, labi na ang foreign, nalipay kaayo ani kay wala na kaayo hassle, unya ang mga tourist destinations nalipay usab kay moresulta man ni sa increased income kay nagkadaghan man ato turista. Mao pasalamat mig dako kang Gov. Gwen,” Cabaron added.

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Aside from its white sand beaches, the town is a favorite spot for divers and diving enthusiasts due to the rich, marine biodiversity in its seawaters that formed part of the Tañon Strait.

/dcb