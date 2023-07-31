Golden Tigresses claw Lady Jaguars in Shakey’s Super League

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After a resounding first-match win, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars hit a brick wall when they lost to the vaunted University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses in their game in the Shakey’s Super League 2023 National Invitationals volleyball tournament held at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Metro Manila on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The Golden Tigresses were just too much for the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball champions.

They swept all three sets, 25-15, 16-25, and 16-25.

The Golden Tigresses, the 16-time UAAP champions, were headed by Angeline Inson Poyos in their big win in their first match in the tournament. Poyos, a rookie player, scored 10 points.

UST finished as the fourth placer in the 2022 edition of Shakey’s Super League.

It can be recalled that the Lady Jaguars opened their Shakey’s Super League campaign with a big win against the De La Salle University (DLSU) Dasmarinas 25-20, 25-18, and 25-18 in Pool B.

Despite their loss on Sunday, the Lady Jaguars will advance to the quarterfinals together with the Golden Tigresses. The Lady Jaguars will likely face the No. 1 team in Pool C on August 2’s start of the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Cesafi women’s volleyball first-runners-up, the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Lady Panthers, has a chance to keep their campaign alive in Pool A.

The will face the reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

The Lady Panthers hope to bounce back from their first match defeat in the hands of the University of Perpetual Help System last Sunday.

