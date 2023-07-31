KABILANG na ngayon ang beauty queen-turned-actress na si Kylie Verzosa sa lumalaking bilang ng mga kilalang personalidad na gumagamit ng artificial intelligence (AI).

“I partnered up with some developers in San Francisco to create an AI model version of myself,” sabi ng 2016 Miss International titleholder nang mapabilang siya sa panel na “The future of technology and how it affects youth empowerment, legacy brands, tourism, and social media” sa Sigma Asia Summit sa SMX Convention Center sa Pasay City noong Hulyo 21.

“But it’s going to take some time because I’m the first girl in Asia that’s going to be able to do it, so it could still use a bit of improvement,” ibinahagi ni Verzosa, at sinabing nais niyang gamitin ang AI upang makipag-ugnayan sa mga tagahanga.

Ngunit hindi ganito ang nauna niyang binalak na paggamit sa teknolohoya. Bilang isang mental health advocate, naisip ni Verzosa na gamitin ang AI upang tulungan ang mga Pilipinong may mental health concerns.

“But with recent issues, I knew that it was quite a struggle for an AI model to talk about mental health because it was such a touchy subject, especially for the youth here in the Philippines,” aniya.

Ang ama niya ang nagbukas sa kanya ng AI. At katulad ng marami, sinalubong niya ito nang may agam-agam. “He told me to do some research on the AI industry, and quickly enough ChatGPT exploded onto the scene. ChatGPT was able to do so many different things, write literature, write captions. I even use it personally for my captions,” ani Verzosa.

Sinabi niyang marami siyang natatanggap na mga mensahe araw-araw, “And I want to be able to reply to them because I see how happy it makes them.” Hinambing niya ang karanasan sa sarili niyang kalagayan bilang isang aminadong “fangirl” ng Hollywood celebrities.

“If I could just speak to, let’s say Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Sean Penn or Cate Blanchett, and ask them for advice on anything, let’s say my next role or next film, that would be amazing,” ipinaliwanag ni Verzosa.

Nang tanungin siya ng Inquirer kung nakausap na niya ang kanyang AI model, “So I got the beta version a few weeks ago, we could still do a few improvements on it, we could still deepen its Tagalog, its pitch was a little bit higher. It spoke a little bit faster than I did. The Tagalog wasn’t so Tagalog enough the way I wanted it to.”

At alam niya umano mismo kung paano dapat ito makipag-usap, “Before entering this model, they had to ask me a list of 20 to 30 questions, let’s say how you handle challenges, or what made you last cry, or what made you laugh. And I didn’t answer them so perfectly. I wanted it to be as human as possible, because I’m like that, I’m not perfect, you know?” aniya.

“So, maybe it depends per AI model, but I don’t want mine to be perfect. So I think it also depends on each model and each AI, but I don’t think AI should be a perfect being or any model should be perfect,” pagpapatuloy ni Verzosa.

Sinabi rin niyang nakausap na niya ang mga developer nitong nagdaang buwan. “So I think the next version is going to come in the next week or so, but it’s starting to look good,” ani Verzosa.

