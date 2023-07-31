Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez marry in Bali

Maja Salvador and her partner, entrepreneur Rambo Nuñez, have finally tied the knot in a destination wedding in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday, July 31.

The couple said “I do” in a lavish ceremony held at the Apurva Kempinski Bali resort, witnessed by their family and friends, as seen in an Instagram post by Nuñez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rambo Nuñez Ortega (@rambonunez)

The wedding was a star-studded affair where celebrities such as John Lloyd Cruz, Janella Salvador, Joshua Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo, and Daniel Padilla were present.

Other celebrities included in the guest list were Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez, Kakai Bautista, MJ Lastimosa, Miles Ocampo, Ariel Rivera, and Gelli de Belen, among others.

Newlyweds Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde were also present at the wedding, three days after they, too, tied the knot in Baguio City last July 28.

The “Wildflower” star donned an elegant off-shoulder wedding gown lined with lace, while her husband looked dapper in a white tuxedo with a black bowtie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelwin Uy Photography (@nelwinuyphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chissai Bautista (@chissai)

Among the bridesmaids appointed by Salvador include Mendoza, Bautista, Bernardo, and her niece Janella, as seen in a group photo captured by celebrity photographer Pat Dy on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11)

Meanwhile, actors Luis Alandy and Marco Alcaraz were among Nuñez’s groomsmen, as seen in another photo taken by Nelwin Uy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelwin Uy Photography (@nelwinuyphoto)

Salvador and Nuñez’s romance is a story of second chances, as they first split up in 2010 to focus on their respective careers. The couple got back together in March 2019, and eventually got engaged in April 2022.

