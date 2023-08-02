Elmer Cabahug vows to continue search for homegrown basketball stars as new commissioner of VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— PBA legend Elmer “Boy” Cabahug vows to continue what former Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup commissioner Cris Bautista has started in the regional basketball league.

Cabahug formally assumed as the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup commissioner on Monday, July 31, 2023, replacing Bautista who held the position for over a year.

“I’m very happy that I was appointed to be the league commissioner of VisMin Super Cup. My main goal is to improve the games, especially the grassroots program,” said Cabahug in a statement.

Cabahug is a regular fixture in the local basketball scene, having played in the PBA from 1989 to 1998. He was also a two-time PBA champion, PBA Mythical 5-second team, and PBA All-Star MVP.

One of his main goals besides strengthening the league’s grassroots program is to discover more homegrown talents.

“Gusto kong maipagpatuloy ang nasimulan ni Commissioner Cris Bautista. I want the teams to understand the prerogative of the league at gusto ko na mangibabaw ang respeto sa isat-isa. Interesado ako sa bagong konsepto nila na mas naka focus ngayon sa homegrown players,” added Cabahug.

The Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup was established in mid-2021 with Alcantara, Cebu, and Pagadian City as pilot venues.

Despite its resounding success, the league, before Bautista’s term as commissioner endured a controversy, particularly a game-fixing incident that resulted in banning a team and imposing several suspensions of allegedly involved players.

Still, it managed to hold two successful seasons and currently has eight teams headed by reigning champions, the CPG-Bohol Dolphins.

The rest of the competing teams are Kalos PH Lawaan, Ormoc OCCCI Sheer Masters, Tubigon-Bohol Mariners, Basilan-MACFI Golden Lions, McDavid ZamPen, Sultan Naga Dimaporo Barracudas, and the JPS Zamboanga Vallentes MLV. /rcg

